Low-barrier homeless shelter clears last hurdle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The last hurdle for a low-barrier shelter was cleared in Tulsa on Sept. 10. The city plans to open the facility by the end of the year.

An old nursing home will soon be a residential care center for the homeless. The board of adjustment approved the special exception during a more than four-hour meeting.

“I’m grateful that we’ve got to this point as a city,” said Travis Hulse. “We’ve been working to identify solutions like this that we feel will address our needs throughout the community.

Tulsa’s Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse said the decision by the board is a step forward for the City of Tulsa. The facility, near Mohawk Park, will temporarily house 50-75 people at a time for up to 120 days.

Nearly a dozen neighbors spoke at the board of adjustment meeting, concerned that the facility would lower their property values and increase crime.

Retired District Judge Jesse Harris said north Tulsa already does its part housing many social services and city facilities.

“They told us we should be good citizens and try to accommodate the needs of the less fortunate which is a wonderful statement, however my concern and I suspect the concern of many other people who live in our neighborhood is that we are already doing that,” said Harris.

To address neighbors’ concerns, the board approved the facility for three years, requiring several stipulations. They’ll have to have a 24/7 CLEET certified security guard and no registered sex offenders or people convicted of violent felonies can stay at the shelter.

Hulse said none of those stipulations are an issue. City Lights Foundation will operate the shelter.

After the hearing, neighbors said they’ll be watching the center closely as it opens.

