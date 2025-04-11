'Loved and cherished': Annual Guns to Garden Tools ceremony helps heal

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry is hosting its annual Guns to Garden Tools ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives to gun violence.

The families have been given tools to bring life through gardening for several years.

"I think when you are given this and you have it to relate to, this could have been the gun that ended someone’s life that you loved and cherished," said Pastor Jean Neal with Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry.

She said numerous people in her life tragically died due to gun violence. She brought the garden tool she received at one of the past events.

As she looked at the three prongs she said she's reminded of some of those she lost.

"But I look at it and I think of the three main murders. This was my cousin, my cousin, and my brother-in-law. That’s why I do it," said Neal.

KJRH

But in the losses, she sees the opportunity for renewed life.

To make tools like this they use surrendered guns which they get during buy-back events.

That’s when a group of blacksmiths transformed the guns into functional tools.

2 News talked with a mother who said she tragically lost her son after a bullet from a neighboring apartment went through the wall and hit him.

Local News Combatting gun violence: local blacksmiths transform guns to garden tools Erin Christy

She said there's a moment during the ceremony that stands out to her.

"They invite the survivors to come up and pound on the gun that’s on the anvil and that’s, for me, for a lot of people that’s a very cathartic experience," said Rebecca Fincher.

She said the feeling of loss does not go away, but getting something honoring her son, helps with the process.

Rebecca Fincher

She said she surrendered a gun her father collected and was able to get that same gun back in its new form.

She and her family now cherish the thing that took away so much.

The Guns to Garden Tools ceremony will take place on April 12 at 5101 E. Pine Street, Tulsa, OK. All are welcome to honor those impacted by gun violence.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

