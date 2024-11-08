Watch Now
'Lot of grit' | Barnsdall celebrates senior night, six months after tornado

KJRH
Barnsdall QB Maverick Lanphear speaks with 2 News Oklahoma's Brodie Myers.
Posted

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Six months and one day after a tornado ripped through town, Barnsdall’s football team celebrated senior day.

For the Panthers, the lessons learned are hard work and grit.

As the Panthers took the field for their last home game, senior Easton Malone thought about playing in his first game of the year.

“You know, it’s been tough, I won’t lie to you, but it’s been worth it,” Malone said.

Malone has had it especially tough the last six months. A tornado ravaged his hometown, and he missed the majority of his football season.

On senior night, healthy as a horse, he had the chance to show out for his hometown fans.

“We talked a lot about grit and overcoming things you know, we went through a spring not getting a spring football season because of the tornado,” Barnsdall’s head coach Kylee Sweeney said.

Sweeney knew many of these seniors from their elementary school P.E. class. Now, as their football coach, he hopes to leave them with skills on and off the field.
2 News asked Malone about the lessons he’s learned.

“No matter what comes at you, you just keep going. Roll with the punches,” Malone said, “Because stuff will happen in life, and you just gotta keep on going no matter what it is.”

Maverick Lanphear, the senior starting quarterback, had many of the same thoughts.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and determination … plenty of grit,” Lanphear said, “Ever since the tornado we’ve worked hard.”

Lanphear scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against Porter.

Maverick Lanphear Touchdown

“Just keep working. No matter how hard it gets, just keep working hard,” Lanphear said.

That determination got the Panthers this far, and locked in a playoff spot. Their quest for the title starts next week.

