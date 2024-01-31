LOOK BACK: Harrison Moseby remembered

TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends of Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby celebrate his life at First Baptist Church in Owasso on Jan. 31.

Moseby died earlier this month after a tough fight with cancer. Doctor's diagnosed Moseby, then 25, with a sarcoma in March 2022. The rare form of cancer led to eventual amputations of his arm, shoulder, 2 ribs and clavicle.

Through that fight, he remained positive, sharing continuous updates on social media and quoting bible verses that helped him along the way.

Firefighting ran in Moseby's veins, so it wasn't surprising when he joined Tulsa Fire Academy Class 107. His dad fought fires, as did his grandfather, brother, father-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

He married Mallory, his college sweetheart in 2020. They had two little girls, Gracelee and Kollyns. The youngest born during his cancer battle.

As news spread of his diagnosis, the firefighter community and the Green Country community rallied around him to raise money for medical bills and show support for the family.

“It’s been blowing my mind how many people step up and will donate blood or financial donations or just offer their prayers and thoughts, and that means the world to us as a family,” his brother Hayden said.

A group of firefighters in Tulsa even ran 500 miles to show support for Moseby as he got treatment at MD Anderson— a hospital about 500 miles from Tulsa.

“We’re willing to go the distance plus more for a brother,” Firefighter Burl Nicholson said.

They ran some of those miles with Houston firefighters on the MD Anderson campus as Moseby got treatment.

After treatment, he returned home in June 2023 to a hero's welcome as the community held signs to support him.

Moseby died in January 2024.

His wife Mallory posted the news on her social media.

His longtime paster talked to 2 News about Moseby's life and the message everyone can take from it.

"He showed us the incredible lesson that it's not important to count the days of your life. It's important to make the days of your life count," said Pastor Chris Wall.

In a moving ceremony on January 30th members of the Tulsa Fire Department escorted Moseby's body from the funeral home to First Baptist of Owasso, his longtime church.

They shared video from that ceremony on Facebook.

His service is being held January 31st in Owasso. There will be a procession following the service. The Owasso Fire Department shared the route for anyone that wants to pay tribute to him along the way. They said the safest area to congregate to show support will be along 146th St N/Main Street Collinsville.

