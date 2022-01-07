Long COVID testing lines causing frustration for Broken Arrow residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A COVID testing line is causing frustration in a nearby neighborhood. The line at Broken Arrow's Warren Clinic has wrapped throughout the neighborhood for weeks.

Several neighbors tell 2 News they are fed up with all of the traffic. They say this line has cut through this neighborhood since the week before Christmas.

Richard Robles, who lives on the street, says the line starts around 9 a.m. and ends around 6 p.m. every day. His home is on the side of the street completely blocked. Robles considered taking pictures of license plates of cars blocking his driveway and then calling the police.

While he says he understands these people may feel sick and are doing the right thing by getting tested, it’s become a daily problem for him and his neighbors.

“It just frustrates me. It’s uncalled for to have to go through this,” Robles said.

On Monday, the Warren Clinic told 2 News they opened up three testing stations to help speed up the line. They expect the line to shorten over the next week as more people return to work after the holidays.

Meanwhile, Broken Arrow police are aware of the issue. They are encouraging the public to respect the neighborhood and that it’s illegal to block any driveways.

