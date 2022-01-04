Oklahoma extending hours at state COVID-19 testing sites

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced new extended hours at several COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday.

The new testing schedule comes as virus cases and hospitalizations in the state surge and testing appointments become harder to find.

MORE >>> Long lines cause frustration for COVID testing in Broken Arrow

The city-county health departments in Tulsa and Oklahoma City will be among the select locations with new hours, and weekend availability will also be added at some sites.

People can also call their county health department or 211 to find appointment options.

>> Find testing locations and hours here

“While at-home testing is convenient, and rapid testing provides an immediate result, it is important to remember PCR tests provide the most accurate results, allow for variant sequencing and the ability to contact trace,” says Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist.

“PCR test results are typically available within 24-48 hours and are highly encouraged for accurate testing.”

The state is going through its most significant surge in cases since January 2021.

MORE >>> Oklahoma COVID-19 outbreak surging into 2022

“Like other states, Oklahoma is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, however many other respiratory illnesses are occurring as well,” says Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “We highly encourage anyone who is feeling ill to stay home from work, school and other activities and schedule a COVID-19 test or appointment with their physician. Staying home while awaiting your appointment, results and for your symptoms to clear is important for your health and will help prevent the spread of illness.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --