Local politicians react to the House passing Biden's 'Build Back Better' spending bill

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma politicians are voicing their criticisms after the House of Representatives passed the "Build Back Better" spending bill on Friday.

The "Build Back Better" spending bill is a $1.7 trillion package. Pres. Joe Biden has been pushing for the passing of the bill since campaigning as a presidential candidate. Some of the package details include:



aims to limit childcare costs

provide at least four weeks of paid family leave to new parents

cap drug prices, especially for older Americans

reduce elderly care costs

fund new climate change initiatives

Republicans across the nation have strongly opposed the idea of what the bill stands for, including ones from Oklahoma.

Congressman Tom Cole

Cole says he voted against the bill. He says that the "Build Back Better" plan will cause reckless spending in the trillions and "allow for more government control of our lives."

A portion of his statement says:

“According to the Congressional Budget Office’s nonpartisan full cost estimate received just hours before the vote, the legislation would not only levy massive taxes on the American people, but it would increase the deficit by nearly $400 billion over the next 10 years. And on top of all that, if every program contained in the bill were made permanent, the actual cost would be at least $4 trillion."

Cole also notes that the bill "fails to address" many "current emergencies" he believes the nation is facing at the moment. This includes the border crisis and trying to help small businesses bounce back.

Rep. Kevin Hern

Hern says he also voted against the bill and a part of his statement reads:

“There’s not much that hasn’t already been said about this absolute train wreck of a bill. I’ve made my position crystal clear: this bill is not only bad policy, but it’s also dangerous... The price tag for this is $4.5 trillion – the single largest spending bill in the history of the United States. The programs included amount to the largest expansion of the federal government in history; it amounts to a giant, unprecedented leap towards socialism, abandoning American job creators and leaving hardworking taxpayers to cover the bill."

He notes that this legislation will still have "a long, uphill battle" when it goes to the Senate and doubts it will ever make it to Pres. Biden's desk.

Congressman Frank Lucas

Congressman Lucas also criticized the passing of the bill by saying in his statement:

“Today’s exercise and passage of the Build Back Better Act wasn’t about making smart, thoughtful policy decisions that better serve the American people. Regretfully, today’s exercise was about using gimmicks to dramatically increase the size and scope of the federal government and further burdening our children’s children with an unforgiveable sum of debt."

Lucas, like Cole, says this bill does not address the nation's urgent crises like inflation or the current issues with the supply chains. He also states the bill ignores the needs of rural America.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin

Mullin has stated he also voted no on the passing of the bill and gave this statement:

“This bill changes the foundation of our country. Each provision included in this legislation is an item from the far-Left’s socialist wish list. At a price tag of $1.75 trillion, plus the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure package, this level of spending will saddle Americans with debt for generations to come."

He also notes in his statement that due to the current inflation at record-high rates, the last thing the nation should be doing is "spending trillions."

