Local police, firefighters discover body in burned truck at Lake McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester News-Capital reports that local and state law enforcement is currently investigating how a person ended up dead in a burned car on Tuesday night.

Police say it's very early in the investigation process but can confirm a body was found in a burned truck at a boat dock on Lake McAlester.

A witness who saw the blaze and called in about the fire says the vehicle was already on fire with the claims of "stuff shooting out of it."

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, such as the McAlester Police Department, McAlester Fire Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Read more about the incident on the McAlester News-Capital website.

