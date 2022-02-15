Local law firm announced as first tenant at former WPX Energy headquarters building

TULSA, Okla. — The building originally planned to be the WPX Energy headquarters in downtown Tulsa has its first tenant.

The 11-story building, currently called 222 N. Detroit, sits next to the Guthrie Green and overlooks Oneok Field in downtown Tulsa.

The sixth floor will be occupied by Tulsa law firm Crowe & Dunlevy. They said the new space will allow for more collaboration between coworkers.

“That’s one thing about the practice of law that’s always been the case, you need to be able to meet the people, talk about issues," said Mac Rosser, shareholder and director at Crowe & Dunlevy. "And this will allow us to do that in a much better environment and something that people will look forward to.”

Construction on the building isn’t done yet, but it already has a complicated history. WPX Energy broke ground on it in October 2019. Less than a year later, in September 2020, it announced it was merging with Devon Energy and the headquarters would be in Oklahoma City. With the building already under construction, WPX committed to finishing it and filling it with tenants.

"When they merged with Devon, I think they did a great thing," Rosser said. "They decided we’re going to stay with this building, we’re going to finish it the way we wanted to build it.”

A prominent feature of the building is a public plaza and a pathway connecting the Guthrie Green and John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.

On the inside, Crowe & Dunlevy will have more than 34,000 square feet to work with. Starting in March, they’ll do an interior build-out on the sixth floor. They're working with KKT Architects and Flintco to construct a more open space that includes a work cafe. They'll also have terraces with views of downtown and the Greenwood District.

“So people will be able to, on nice days to work outside if they want to, we’ll have furniture and things out there so they’ll be able to do that," Rosser said. "So it’ll be a really nice space.”

So far, Crowe & Dunlevy are the only tenants announced for the building.

222 N. Detroit is expected to be finished in October of this year.

