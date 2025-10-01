LOCAL IMPACT: How's the government shutdown impacting Oklahomans?

TULSA, Okla — Over 1.3 million active duty service members are now at risk of not getting paid during the government shutdown.

Forty-thousand of them being in Oklahoma.

A break down of these include:



11,809 army members

1,616 navy

403 marine corps

7,032 air force/space force

18 coast guard members

Services like SNAP, Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security are also at risk if the shutdown lasts for more than a few weeks.

Other federal services and buildings that will be impacted during the shutdown include military bases, federal prisons and courthouses, seaports, airports and national park facilities.

Essential services including mail, TSA and air traffic control will remain in operation.

State representative Tom Cole said the shutdown is putting people’s jobs at risk.

“You create economic disruption," he said. "It's an extraordinarily irresponsible thing to do.”

According to the state department, passports and visas will still be issued during the shutdown.

In the past, however, passport and visa work has seen delays during shutdowns, or completely stopped when operating buildings are shuttered.

Senator James Lankford said the government shut down was due to disagreements between the Republican and Democratic parties.

"It really does hurt the American people both on the world stage," he said. "It hurts federal employees, and it's really, really frustrating to people all across the country and across Oklahoma."

