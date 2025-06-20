Local hardware store to close after 46 years

TULSA, Okla. — Midtown Hardware, located near 31st and Yale, announced it would close its doors permanently next month.

The store has been open since 1979. Current owner DJ Day is the third to own and operate the store. He took over about 4 1/2 years ago.

Day said changing shopping habits have impacted the store's bottom line for several years, but recent storms prompted the closing.

Day said the store's aging roof couldn't withstand the waves of rain that have fallen across Oklahoma in recent weeks.

Looking back, Day said he appreciated the store's years of history.

"It's got years of customers, years of employees," Day said, "Some great, talented handymen have moved through here."

He said the customers made the experience worthwhile, even when the money wasn't great.

"It's not a terrible money-making operation, but it's really nice to hear people say thank you," Day said. "That's payment enough in some cases."

July 2nd is expected to be the store's final day. Day said there will be updates on the store's social media pages.

