Local ceramics shop featured at country music star's event in Nashville

TULSA, Okla. — A little taste of Tulsa found its way to Nashville after a local ceramic supply shop got tapped by an event company to make custom pottery to support a business venture for country music star Lainey Wilson.

Ruby Clay Company is making a name for itself.

“We have a lot of different things going on here,” Maddie Schmidt, co-owner of Ruby Clay, said. “We sell ceramic supply, so clay and glaze and tools for artists in schools to make art."

Schmidt runs the shop with Jessica Walker, who is also a co-owner.

It is a niche store, not even one year old, but artists alike are flocking to the supply shop to fulfill their ceramic needs.

“We also sell finished artists work, as well as our finished line that we manufacture here,” Schmidt said. “We manufacture the Lo Home’s ceramics line here in the back, as well as our own Ruby Clay ceramics line."

It’s the Ruby Clay line that's getting some honorable attention.

Custom ceramic cowboy boots, hats and cow skulls recently filled a very unique order. It was one that would support country music star Lainey Wilson's newest venture in Nashville, Tenn.

“I was standing there on the phone, and I was like, OK, I know her,” Schmidt said with surprise.

“Street Factory Media, an event company, found Ruby Clay's product online and thought they'd be a perfect addition to showcase Wilson’s new "Hold My Bourbon Bar."

The event not only highlighted Wilson’s Barmen 1873 Bourbon, but also Ruby Clay's customized ceramics.

“It makes me feel great that we have put together something so nice that someone thought that it would totally encapsulate their vision for the event,” Walker said.

In fact, the ceramics were such a hit that the store received online orders from Nashville following the event, putting the Tulsa-owned business on the map.

For Ruby Clay, the sky is the limit. The artists can create just about anything you can dream up.

"All of our staff uses the supplies, and we are artists ourselves, so we can really dive in with you and help you figure out what you need,” Walker said.

The process involves many physical sciences, but it mostly involves the heart, which is sure to keep the kilns running for years to come.

Ruby Clay is at 409 East 8th St. and will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday.

The company is also expanding its services with ceramic kits and even classes to teach locals the ropes of ceramics.

Learn more about Ruby Clay Co. here.

