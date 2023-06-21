Local businesses keep spirits charged through books and films

TULSA, Okla. — While many are still without power, the spirit of local businesses is fully charged.

Magic City Books, despite a lack of internet, offers a cool space filled with water, snacks, and stories – to both read, and tell.

"People have shared their stories of their trees coming down and those kinds of things," said Jenna Akuma, executive director of the Tulsa Literary Coalition: Magic City Books. "Our customers have always been very comfortable talking to our booksellers."

Just a couple miles east in Kendall-Whittier, Circle Cinema resumed their regular film programming and business hours today.

As part of the Tulsa Library's Summer Reading Program, their series “Summer Movies @ Circle Cinema” begins tomorrow. The first screening is "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" at 1 p.m.

"All the kids get a free choice of popcorn, soda, or candy as well," said Ryan Thomas, communications manager for Circle Cinema. "Please come early for that. It is limited seating, but free for all."

Circle Cinema will continue to screen a different family-friendly film every Thursday through July 13.

