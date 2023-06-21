Less than 88k people without power Wednesday, PSO says

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are eager to regain power, but PSO staff say electric crews work around the clock. They're encouraging everyone to keep their patience as power restoration continues.

As of Wednesday, less than 88,000 people are without power, according to PSO.

New power poles were in place at the Tulsa Fairgrounds on Wednesday and are ready to be put in the ground.

The command center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds has never been busier with electric and forestry crews from PSO and, as far as New Jersey, helping Tulsans.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Green says Wednesday was a day of great strides, minus the mid-afternoon rain storm. He says crews work 16-hour shifts around the clock in all four city quadrants.

"When you think about it, that's an exhausting thought," Green said. "The kind of manual labor they're doing- that's a lot of work."

Green tells 2 News with the large numbers of workers, finding hotel rooms has been a struggle since Tulsans occupy them while they remain without power at their homes. He says some workers slept in the fairgrounds building Tuesday night but still had a bed and shower.

It's trying times for workers and citizens, as Jim McDonald of Tulsa noted.

"I have noticed on the road people seem irritable," he said.

Green says people living in 69 of the 107 circuit areas in the Tulsa metro got updated restoration times by PSO.

For a more precise estimate of when residents can get their power back, PSO officials encourage them to go on their website and sign up for alerts in the area(s).

