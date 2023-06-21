BEWARE! Tulsa Fire Departments responds to carbon monoxide calls after storm

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are facing many challenges since the storm Saturday, one ghostly issue is Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

The Tulsa Fire Department is warning of carbon monoxide risk especially when using a portable generator. TFD responded to around 20 Carbon Monoxide calls Tuesday determining generators were too close to homes.

Carbon Monoxide has long been referred to as the "Silent Killer" according to TFD. The gas is odorless and does not visually present itself making it extremely dangerous.

Carbon Monoxide is very harmful and can cause last damage or death within minutes of breathing it in.

TFD says some symptoms are nausea, fatigue, dizziness and disorientation. It is important to be aware if symptoms develop quickly.

TFD posted how to lower the risk of getting Carbon Monoxide poisoning.



NEVER operate your generator indoors (including in your garage or basements), even if you have windows and/or doors open for ventilation.



Do NOT place your generator too close to windows, doors and/or vents while it is outside. Carbon monoxide could still enter your home if your generator is too close to these types of openings. Federal agencies such as CPSC and CDC recommend placing your generator a minimum of twenty (20) ft. away from homes, windows, doors and vents.



Do NOT rely on the use of fans for adequate or additional ventilation in order to run the generator indoors.

