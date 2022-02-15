Local animal organizations asking for additional funding for Tulsa Animal Welfare expansion

TULSA, Okla. — Local animal organizations are asking for the public's help to get additional funding for the Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) expansion.

Expansion of the Animal Welfare Center was originally a part of a broader initiative to improve animal welfare outcomes in Tulsa. In 2018, the Mayor and the City Council committed to improving the shelter space, which has included:

Increasing the TAW budget by 36%

Adding 12 new field and shelter positions, including vehicles and equipment

Expanding shelter and field service hours

Formalizing partnerships and secured grant funding

Establishing an Animal Welfare Commission to provide advice and advocacy

Updating animal welfare ordinances and policies

Tulsans voted in favor of the proposed $4.7 million expansion and the City of Tulsa hired GH2 to design the new space.

Since then, the project had been put on hold. However, that is not the only struggle the expansion is facing.

According to the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. the original $4.7 million approved for the expansion is "no longer adequate to complete the project." They say this is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization also says the state of the Animal Welfare Center has "greatly deteriorated" due to the pandemic with the flood of rescues, quarantine returns, and dumped dogs that are birthing an overwhelming amount of litters.

On Jan. 11, 2022, the city-appointed Animal Welfare Commission asked the Mayor and the City Councilors to approve an additional $3.4 million from federally awarded City of Tulsa's COVID-relief funds.

The City of Tulsa gave this statement about the status of the project:

“The City of Tulsa is committed to funding the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter expansion approved by Tulsa voters through the Improve Our Tulsa programs and we are currently looking at various opportunities to supplement funding for this project due to the rising construction costs.



As of now, the project is in the design phase and a local architecture firm is currently designing the new animal shelter, expanding the footprint of the existing facility to included city-owned land to the south. The design will also include an expanded lobby, an expanded adoption center and customer parking, as well as green space for dog walking trails along Coal Creek – paving the way for a new and expanded facility that will provide additional operational efficiencies.”

OAA are now asking for the public's help by asking them by contacting their Tulsa city councilor to stress the importance of a new shelter.

