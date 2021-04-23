Plans for Tulsa Animal Welfare expansion part of new city budget

TULSA, Okla. — More room could be on the way for dogs and cats at Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced plans to expand the shelter as part of his FY2022 budget proposal.

Dozens of dogs and a few cats call the shelter home while waiting for their new families.

“There are lots of homeless animals, and they don’t have to be homeless," said Marshelle Freeman, interim manager at Tulsa Animal Welfare. "They can come here. We’re a safe place for animals. We provide them the care and the love that they need until they find their forever home.”

The shelter takes care of thousands of animals each year and is outgrowing its space. The expansion would include a new adoption center and more kennel space for the animals.

“It’s really about creating a more humane space for the animals and giving them the care and attention that they need," Freeman said.

The expansion will give TAW about 25 percent more space. The current lack of that space is one of its biggest challenges right now.

“In our current space, we’re very limited as far as being able to get them out for their daily exercises and spend time with them because of our space constraints," Freeman said. "So, this new facility we will be able to have more volunteers come in and have that space to interact with the animals on a daily basis.”

The expansion would also include a community room.

Freeman said, overall, it will be a space more comfortable for animals and their potential humans.

“It’s really a partnership," she said. "We want to work with the community and with our partners to make sure our animals are receiving the best care and the best services and the best home.”

City Council must approve the mayor’s budget by late June. It takes effect July 1.

