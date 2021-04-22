Tulsa Animal Welfare, Best Friends Animal Society team up to improve shelter operations

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Best Friends Animal Society has entered a partnership for the organization to serve the City as a consultant for the animal shelter.

As a joint partnership, the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter will be a part of the organization's Embed Program where two Best Friends staff will work on-site for one year.

“Partnering with the Best Friends Animal Society will empower and support City staff to realize their vision of a world-class animal welfare system,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “It’s an important next step in our focused effort to improve animal welfare operations and outcomes.”

The Best Friends Animal Society Embed Program aims to help local shelters nationally improve shelter operations and institutionalize national best practices.

In 2018, the City of Tulsa and other partner organizations announced eight items to further advance animal welfare advocacy.

“We are excited to get started with the dedicated and passionate shelter staff in Tulsa. We know that by bringing proven lifesaving approaches to the work they are doing, we will see the same kind of successes we’re seeing at other shelters around the country,” said Brent Toellner, Senior Director of National Programs at Best Friends Animal Society.

Part of those recommendations included developing a full-scale outreach program to improve compliance with animal welfare regulations and other aspects of responsible pet ownership, adding 12 new field and shelter positions, and hiring a consultant to maximize shelter spaces for efficient use.

“While working under the city’s direction, the Best Friends team will help us rethink the way we do business, creating a more comprehensive and holistic approach to our services,” said Dwain Midget, Director of Working in Neighborhoods. “We need a transformation where the focus is on animal care as much as animal control.”

The process from the joint partnership gives qualified and experienced animal shelter operators an opportunity to demonstrate how they can help the City of Tulsa improve performance and meet its goals for animal welfare.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --