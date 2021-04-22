Local company leading the nation in conservation efforts

OWASSO, Okla. — A local company is leading the charge for how they recycle used material in a useful way. They even earned a national award for their efforts.

On Earth Day, the company is urging the public to join their pledge to make a greener tomorrow. The company recently earned the title of a Platinum Certified Zero Waste Manufacturer from the U.S. Zero Waste Business Council. The award means they are consistently diverting more than 95% of their waste from landfills and emissions.

The company prides itself on having a deep commitment to water conservation.

Over the past few years, the company changed operations to conserve more than 11.5 million gallons of water. That’s enough to fill 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The company also funds rehabilitation to underground aquifers also known as watersheds across the country. For Milo's Tea, it’s not just about making a great product but also being a company that contributes to a cleaner tomorrow.

“It means so much to our own product by taking care of the environment that our consumers live in and our associates live in,” brand director for Milo’s Tea Alison Pierce said.

On this earth-day the company is reminding the public about the three “R’s”: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

