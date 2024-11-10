Local and national businesses offering Veteran's Day deals

Several local and national businesses are offering veterans deals for Monday's Veterans Day holiday. In some cases, the deals extend to family members and active military personnel.

We've put together a list of the deals we've found below. Some deals are while supplies last, and others are for specific locations.

7 Brew Coffee - 25 percent off any drink when they show a valid military or veteran ID.

Applebee’s – Free meal from a select menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings – 10 boneless wings and fries for free on Nov. 11 with a valid ID.

Blue Plate Cafe - Free cheeseburger and fresh cut fries, 10:30-2:30pm (while supplies last).

Chicken Salad Chick - Free meals for active-duty personnel and veterans in uniform or those with a valid military ID.

Chili’s - Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel - Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with meal purchase.

IHOP - Free Red, White & Blue pancake special on Veterans Day from 7am-7pm.

Krispy Kreme - Free doughnut and coffee.

Logan’s Roadhouse - Free meal from the American roadhouse menu, available 3-6 PM November 11.

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ - Free pulled pork sandwich and an exclusive mug at all participating restaurants (while supplies last).

Olive Garden - Free entrée from a special menu, for veterans and active military.

Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin’ Onion and a (non-alcoholic) drink.

Sonic - Half-price shakes in any size and flavor.

Starbucks - Free 12 ounce coffee for veterans and active military.

Toms Men's Haircuts of Tulsa - Free haircuts for veterans and active military.

Tulsa Zoo - Free admission to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, with valid service identification.

The city of Owasso put together a list of deals offered at businesses there. That list can be accessed here.

