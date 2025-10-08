LISTENING AT BACONE: Viewer calls, concerned for vulnerable student records

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Bacone has hit rock bottom. October 8, the contents remaining in the existing buildings, and a few other assets of Bacone will go up for auction.

Tom Maxwell, says he’s, “heartbroken.”

Maxwell has a special place in his heart for Bacone College.

The Maxwells boast a long line of Bacone Warriors, dating back to the 1890s. Tom, himself, spent several years as a professor at the school. He still swings by, especially when certain things catch his eye.

“I don’t mind things being auctioned off. That’s good. We need to clean out the buildings. But there are so many student records that would include social security numbers, it includes phone numbers, tax information for both students, faculty, staff, administrators. All the financial aid stuff. It is just … would be ripe pickings for the certain people,” Maxwell said.

A handful of items, like a piano and a beat-up truck are up for auction. Including the remaining items in buildings, excluding documents and computers. The auction website specifically states those items are off limits.

2 News crews tried to video the auctions, but were asked to leave campus.

However, Maxwell shot some pictures to share.

Tom Maxwell

Tom Maxwell

Tom Maxwell

Bacone is “too far gone,” Maxwell said.

“There is no hope for the resurrection of Bacone. Unless they would go with some other college, say, TU or Oklahoma State, or somebody that they could tie-in with, use their accreditation, and still teach some, probably Native American course,” Maxwell said, “It’s sad.”

The auction is set for Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. in OKC at 200 NW 114th St.

