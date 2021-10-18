Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa 2021: Schedule, tickets, parking

TULSA, Okla. — Linde Oktoberfest is back in Tulsa after canceling last year's event due to COVID-19.

The 2021 celebration of German culture, food and beer starts with a ticketed dinner on Oct. 19, corporate night on Oct. 20, and public events starting Oct. 21-24.

Unlike past years, tickets and packages for the festival must be made in advance.

Due to construction along South Jackson Ave., there won't be public parking at the event site.

There will be parking areas along Boston Ave. from 8th Street to 12th Street with shuttle services that also service Downtown Hotels, the Blue Dome District, Oklahoma State University Greenwood, 81st and Harvard and I-44 and Yale one hour before and after event hours.

