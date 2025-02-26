LIFESAVING TECH: EMSA invests in tool it says improves patient outcomes

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA is taking steps to give people the best chance of survival with a new tool it said provides better patient outcomes.

The video laryngoscope is used in emergency rooms across the nation.

Ambulances used a manual version that is effective but EMSA said the medical field is advancing and they need to advance with it.

When time matters most, you want paramedics to reach for the newest lifesaving technology, that's a reason EMSA made the investment.



For those not in the medical field a laryngoscope helps place a breathing tube.

"Being able to see everything. And seeing everything clearly has been a game changer," said Chris Young a clinical service specialist with EMSA.

The standard version required the paramedic to look down the person's throat just using eyesight. The video version has a tiny camera and light on the front so the paramedic has a clear view of a person's throat on a screen.

EMSA said the video laryngoscope is quicker for paramedics, improving people's outcomes.



"It’s becoming the new standard. Video laryngoscopes like I said have been used in the ER for years. And it’s providing better patient outcomes by having them on our ambulances," said Young.

Young showed off both versions, even letting us try.

2 News tried both versions of the tool noticing a significant difference in speed and what what can be seen in the dummy’s throat.

The video versions also record every time they're used so EMSA staff can use them for training, quality checks and have a real-time look at the throat when the treatment began.

EMSA said its board approved the purchases of the $1500 video laryngoscopes which were put in ambulances earlier this February.

The ambulances are still equipped with the older versions if needed.



