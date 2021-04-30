Native Oklahoman part of viral TikTok group "DaBabyBoomers"

TULSA, Okla. — "We met 43 years ago standing in line at an audition for Kids of the Kingdom at Disneyland."

Beth Bowles and Cheryl Baxter first met when they were 23 years old. For the past four decades, they've been best friends in a business where friendships are hard to find - entertainment.

"They hired us, we would both audition in a big group of 400 girls sometimes, and we'd get the audition together. We'd be like 'hey did you get it? Yeah. Did you get it? Yeah!' It was so weird," Cheryl said.

Both raised families and continued acting in movies and commercials when time permitted. Then Beth got the call of a lifetime on her birthday. It was about an audition to be on The Grammys backing up DaBaby as choir members.

She was totally unprepared.

"I just put on a scarf and a long shirt, did a lot of this and this, and my dogs were in the video," she said.

The rest is history, and the beginning of DaBabyboomers, a name given to the group by Trevor Noah.

Beth with her background in fitness and Cheryl with her background in dance and tap, decided to follow the advice of Cheryl's son.

"(He said) 'Mom, Cheryl, you guys should do a TikTok and do Rockstar you know because that's out on TikTok'," Cheryl said. "So who knew... it blew up!"

With more than two million views, these two aren't resting one bit.

To grow their TikTok account and to prove baby boomers still have it, they're using popular music and hashtags, and "baby boomerizing" their dances.

"We do it more cutesy," Beth said. "We don't twerk, we don't do the booty shake, you know we make if very baby boomer-esque."

As their month-old TikTok explodes, their friendship just gets stronger.

"A lot of the conversation we're having or seeing people talk about is I wish I had a friend like this. How did you do it? How did you do it?" said Beth.

They say staying friends means having real conversations on the phone, not texting.

"Never hold a grudge, never stay mad at each other, converse, and talk everything out," Cheryl said.

Maybe it helps that Beth is an Oklahoman.

"I certainly do," she said. "I was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. My dad was a Methodist Minister at Memorial Drive Methodist Church."

Beth's grandfather was also the mayor of Muskogee.

"He started the Camel Tire Patch Corporation in Muskogee back in the day," she said.

It's proof friendships can last a lifetime and Oklahomans are some of the friendliest people in the world.

"I was thrilled when you reached out," Beth said. "I was like the Okie in me, I was like Oh My Gosh I so want to do a show! Cheryl, we have to be really good so we can be on Mike's show!"

Anyone who has a TikTok account can see Dababyboomer's videos or visit their YouTube channel.

