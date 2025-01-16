Life-sized Little Free Library focuses on increasing Tulsa literacy

TULSA, Okla. — Stacks and stacks of books for the littlest readers to young adults are all on display and up for grabs.

“We have so many visitors who can just come with children and learn and read and then we also have an opportunity to tell people about our work,” said Olivia Martin.

Reading Partners Tulsa Executive Director Olivia Martin said the pop-up little free library inside Mother Road Market is a way to give out more free books to the community while raising awareness for the need for literacy help in our schools.

“Unfortunately, in Oklahoma, only about a quarter of our students enter fourth grade at reading proficiency, and that’s just unacceptable to all of us,” said Martin.

Students in the Reading Partners program are six months to two years behind. Community volunteers spend an hour a week giving a one-on-one tutoring session to get them up to speed.

At the life-sized little free library, while there are plenty of books to take, they’re also getting donations. A bin-full came in over the last week.

Martin says it’s to make all of Tulsa better.

“Exceptional reading leads to exceptional graduation rates,” said Martin. “It leads to success and persistence in higher ed. It informs our ability to have a workforce in our community so everything we can do at the beginning of those early years sets our students up and our community up for incredible success in the future.”

You can visit the little free library inside Mother Road Market at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. until Jan. 30, 2025.

If you’re interested in tutoring students in the Reading Partners program, about 200 students are on the waiting list.

You can learn more about tutoring here.

