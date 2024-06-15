Watch Now
Liberty Public Schools students injured in crash in Georgia

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 15, 2024

STATESBORO, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol and our NBC affiliate station, WSAV 3 in Savannah, two students from Liberty Public Schools in Oklahoma were severely injured in a crash on I-16 in Georgia.

The mother of one of the students involved in the accident tells 2 News four girls are in the hospital and two are undergoing surgery.

A black sedan traveling in the left lane approached stopped traffic when it rear-ended a white Suburban, causing the white Suburban to hit a school bus in front of it.

The school bus and Suburban were carrying students from Liberty Public Schools in Oklahoma, who were traveling to Savannah for an event.

The driver of the sedan and two students in the SUV were taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with serious injuries.

The students left Oklahoma on June 13 for a National Beta trip being held in Savannah.

This is a developing story.

