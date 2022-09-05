Lemonade stands across Tulsa give back to those in need this Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — The Lemon-Aid Project is a Tulsa tradition that got its start 29 years ago. Lemonade stands are all around town this weekend and the initiative all started with the Murray family.

In 1993, Katie Eller Murray and her siblings held a lemonade stand. They raised $26.27 which they decided to donate to the Tulsa Day Center to support those experiencing homelessness.

With a passion to continue to raise money for the cause, the Murray family enlisted the help of people all around Tulsa in 1994. That's when the Lemon-Aid Project was born.

The lemonade stands continued for seven years raising over $350,000.

After a several-year break for Murray and her siblings to go to college and become adults, Murray decided to bring it back in 2019. It had much success but was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend is the first year back. Murray says she hopes the kids involved learn about entrepreneurship and philanthropic work.

“It teaches the kids to work and sell a product and donate the proceeds," says Linda Hilsabeck, a volunteer. "It gives the children an opportunity to do something for someone else which is something I feel is really important.”

This year, the money raised will be donated to the Lindsey House which supports women and families with situational homelessness.

Mother Road Market, Pepsi, Sprouts, and other businesses partnered with the project to all make it happen this year.

Pepsi and Sprouts helped with the kits. In a Sprouts tote, volunteers got lemonade bottles, cups, and shirts. All they had to do was provide a table, choose a location and be creative.

Today is the last day to get your lemonade and support the cause. To find a stand, look for yellow tables and shirts around town or email the Lemon-Aid Project at lemonaidproject25@gmail.com to get a time and location.

