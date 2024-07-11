Law aims to prevent inappropriate communication between teachers, students

TULSA, Okla. — A new Oklahoma law requires teachers to include guardians in all emails or other online communication with students.

Psychology Today reports that one in 10 kids are victims of inappropriate communication from an educator. Kelly Titchener is a parent who said this new law has the potential to bring down those numbers.

"I think it's a good step in the right direction. Anytime that there's a way that we can make our kids safer in telecommunications, I think it's a good thing,” said Titchener.

Oklahoma State Board of Education leaders said last year that nearly all convictions against teachers involved inappropriate digital communication. Titchener said more states should follow by pushing to stop incidents from happening.

“It’s going to, of course, hopefully, impede some of those communications that are not appropriate that were maybe going on beforehand,” said Titchener.

But not all parents think it's beneficial, like Marlene Omalley. Omalley said making one-on-one electronic communication won’t have an impact.

"You can make that a law but I think people that are going to behave badly are going to find a way to behave badly,” said Omalley.

Omalley said law or not, predators will find a way.

“If there’s a teacher low enough to try to have something out of line happen with a minor or student, those people are going to be a way to do it," said Omalley.

State lawmakers mentioned that this law will be the first of more efforts to keep children safe in school.

