Large alligator found, euthanized at Claremore Lake

ROGERS COUNTY — A 9-foot-6-inch male alligator was euthanized on Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says.

The department received a report that someone had seen an alligator in Claremore Lake within the last week. The department confirms they found the large animal in the area.

An ODWC spokesperson says Oklahoma does have alligators but are typically found in the southeastern parts of the state, like McCurtain County. The spokesperson also says the only way an alligator this size is for someone to have released it in Claremore Lake.

The department euthanized the alligator due to public safety concerns.

