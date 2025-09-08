LANE CLOSURES: US-75 narrows to one lane in each direction by 56 St. North

TULSA COUNTY — Lane closures on Highway 75 between 56 St. N and 66 St. N., starting September 8, will impact commuters going to and from Tulsa from areas such as Skiatook and Bartlesville.

The $4.6 million bridge rehabilitation project will update the overflow bridges just south of the larger Bird Creek bridge.

This project is added to several other construction projects on major highways in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said they have to start projects when scheduled or be at risk of losing funding.

"If we can avoid shutting, or doing two projects right next to each other, we absolutely will. That said, Oklahoma does have an $8 billion backlog," said Gerlach.

ODOT said they work off an eight-year plan, and each summer they recalculate the plans and funding allocations.

While restructuring may happen once projects are contracted, they move forward.

ODOT said factors such as rising construction costs may move projects back or forward depending on the projected cost.

The Transportation Commission will vote on the updated eight-year plan in October.

