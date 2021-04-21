Kristin Chenoweth receives second dose of COVID vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Actress and Broken Arrow native native Kristin Chenoweth received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. In March, Chenoweth got her first dose of vaccine in Oklahoma City.

In a video , she recently joined State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye to discuss questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chenoweth discussed why she decided to get the vaccine, and urged her fellow Oklahomans to do the same.

“Today, I have received my second vaccination,” said Chenoweth in the video. “My decision early on was that as soon as I could and it was safe and allowed, I would get the vaccination. One, do it for yourself so you can have peace of mind and heart and spirit; and then do it for others to stop the spread of COVID-19. God bless you all, stay safe and get the vaccine.”

As of April 20, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said over 2.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state, with 48% of the population 16+ receiving at least one dose, and 35% fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost to anyone in Oklahoma over the age of 16. Those who are under 18 must have a parent or guardian present on site to give consent.

