Muscogee Creek Nation, River Spirit Casino Resort announces major events for fall 2021

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and River Spirit Casino Resort announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will take place in Tulsa later this year.
The events will take place this November from the 26th to the 29th in the Paradise Cove Theater.
This is a developing story.
