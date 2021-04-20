Watch
Muscogee Creek Nation, River Spirit Casino Resort announces major events for fall 2021

Mayor G.T. Bynum at the Muscogee Creek Nation and River Spirit Casino Resort joint press conference.
Mayor G.T. Bynum at the Muscogee Creek Nation and River Spirit Casino Resort joint press conference
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:38:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and River Spirit Casino Resort announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will take place in Tulsa later this year.

The events will take place this November from the 26th to the 29th in the Paradise Cove Theater.

This is a developing story.

