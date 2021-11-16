Kim Kardashian West calls attention to Julius Jones case ahead of Oklahoma execution

TULSA, Okla. — Social media influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West what could be her final plea for Julius Jones's clemency on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jones, a death row inmate in Oklahoma, is facing execution on Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency.

MORE >>> Julius Jones execution looming as governor holds off on clemency decision

Kardashian West has reached out to Stitt on multiple occasions the last few years in support of Jones. Her Twitter thread Tuesday looked to explain the steps that Jones could be going through as he awaits his execution.

I want to share with you what the process of the execution is like in Oklahoma. #JuliusJones has been on death watch for more than 2 weeks. In preparation for his execution on Nov. 18, he is alone in his prison cell just feet away from the executioner’s chamber. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2021

The state is so bent on vengeance that they will make every effort to ensure they get to kill Julius- including reviving him if he happens to go into cardiac arrest prior to the execution. pic.twitter.com/cyXLGhoEmt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2021

"This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America," she said at the end of her thread.

"In just over two weeks, an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice."

Jones, 41, is facing execution after his conviction in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence ever since.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has made two separate recommendations for Jones's sentence to be changed by the governor.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --