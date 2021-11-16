Watch
Kim Kardashian West calls attention to Julius Jones case ahead of Oklahoma execution

Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:47:37-05

TULSA, Okla. — Social media influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West what could be her final plea for Julius Jones's clemency on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jones, a death row inmate in Oklahoma, is facing execution on Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency.

Kardashian West has reached out to Stitt on multiple occasions the last few years in support of Jones. Her Twitter thread Tuesday looked to explain the steps that Jones could be going through as he awaits his execution.

"This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America," she said at the end of her thread.

"In just over two weeks, an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice."

Jones, 41, is facing execution after his conviction in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence ever since.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has made two separate recommendations for Jones's sentence to be changed by the governor.

