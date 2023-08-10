Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'KC Chiefs superfan' robbed 2 more banks after cutting off ankle monitor in Tulsa, feds allege

Xaviar Babudar in court
Marci Aylward/KSHB
Xaviar Babudar in court
Xaviar Babudar
Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 09:40:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Babudar, deemed a Kansas City Chief's superfan, appeared in court Wednesday for his multiple alleged bank robberies.

In July, 2 News reported thatBabudar was suspected in seven robberies across four midwest states. Babudar allegedly robbed a Bixby bank in December 2022.

In Wednesday's preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged that he robbed two more banks after he went on the run from Tulsa in March.

Xaviar Babudar

One of those robberies was allegedly at a Heritage Bank in Nevada on June 8 — the other at the US Bank in El Dorado Hills, California.

Investigators also said they believe he attempted to rob two banks in Minnesota but was unsuccessful.
Babudar was on the Kansas City Most Wanted list until his arrest on July 7.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7