'KC Chiefs superfan' robbed 2 more banks after cutting off ankle monitor in Tulsa, feds allege

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Babudar, deemed a Kansas City Chief's superfan, appeared in court Wednesday for his multiple alleged bank robberies.
In July, 2 News reported thatBabudar was suspected in seven robberies across four midwest states. Babudar allegedly robbed a Bixby bank in December 2022.
- Previous coverage >>> Attorney deems Chiefs superfan as a 'safety threat' after removing ankle monitor
In Wednesday's preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged that he robbed two more banks after he went on the run from Tulsa in March.
One of those robberies was allegedly at a Heritage Bank in Nevada on June 8 — the other at the US Bank in El Dorado Hills, California.
- Previous coverage >>> $1M bond warrant issued for Chiefs' superfan after he doesn't show up for court
Investigators also said they believe he attempted to rob two banks in Minnesota but was unsuccessful.
Babudar was on the Kansas City Most Wanted list until his arrest on July 7.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube