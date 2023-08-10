'KC Chiefs superfan' robbed 2 more banks after cutting off ankle monitor in Tulsa, feds allege

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Babudar, deemed a Kansas City Chief's superfan, appeared in court Wednesday for his multiple alleged bank robberies.

In July, 2 News reported thatBabudar was suspected in seven robberies across four midwest states. Babudar allegedly robbed a Bixby bank in December 2022.



In Wednesday's preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged that he robbed two more banks after he went on the run from Tulsa in March.

One of those robberies was allegedly at a Heritage Bank in Nevada on June 8 — the other at the US Bank in El Dorado Hills, California.



Investigators also said they believe he attempted to rob two banks in Minnesota but was unsuccessful.

Babudar was on the Kansas City Most Wanted list until his arrest on July 7.

