Attorney deems Chiefs superfan as a 'safety threat' after removing ankle monitor

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are looking for Chief’s superfan Zavier Babudar, accused of robbing a Bixby bank, cutting off his ankle monitor, and failing to appear in court. He’s since been nowhere to be found.

The victims attorney, Frank Frasier, says he isn't surprised what's transpiring, but believes Babudar's proven himself to be a safety threat.

“This is somebody who dresses as a wolf at football games and robs a bank and leaves on a bicycle," Frasier said. "He’s not a rocket scientist by any measure.”

Babudar's unpredictability is what worries Frasier most, along with his client, Payton Garcia.

“This is somebody who after they robbed a bank, fled on bicycle, and asked the court to go to the Superbowl. He was a flight risk all along," Frasier said.

2 News talked with Garcia a few months after she was robbed at gunpoint while working as a teller at a Bixby bank.

“I just couldn’t believe that this is the person that robbed me," Garcia said. "Somebody that’s well known in the sports world, and has been on TV. He's been to a charity event for the Chiefs, like what are the odds of that happening?”

Garcia was scared then, but Frasier says she’s terrified now. She wouldn’t interview on Tuesday, since Frasier recommended she lay low.

Babudar bailed out of jail and was put on an ankle monitor in March. Court documents show the monitor’s last known location was near an Academy sports store near 81st and Garnett in Tulsa. Officers eventually found his monitor cut off, three miles away from the store, and Babudar was nowhere to be seen.

He was also due in court on Monday, but didn’t show up.

“There’s a strong belief that he’s gone back to Kansas," Frasier said. "My bet is he’s in Mexico, or further south. Who knows. He doesn’t want to do 20 years in prison.”

