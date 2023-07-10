Kansas City 'ChiefsAholic' arrested, suspected in additional bank robberies

TULSA, Okla. — Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Michael Babudar is in custody after four months on the run.

The Kansas City FBI office announced his arrest on Monday. Babudar's been on the run for the last four months cutting off his ankle monitor near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. He is charged in the robbery of a Bixby bank.

Search Resumes for Chiefs Superfan

He was arrested in Lincoln, California Friday. Babudar faces a federal charge for bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines after allegedly robbing the Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby.

Badubar is suspected of robbing a series of banks and credit unions in the Midwest according to the FBI after looking into unsolved bank robbery cases. According to the affidavit the unsolved robberies occurred in the same cities as his cell phone pinged at those times.

The FBI suspects he laundered money into various bank accounts and casinos. He was on the Kansas City most wanted list ahead of his capture.

2 News previously reported Babudar requested an exemption to his bail requirements to go on a family vacation in Arizona. Coincidentally the KC Chiefs were facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl that same weekend in Arizona.

The FBI is still investigating Babudar's suspected crimes.

