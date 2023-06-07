KC Chiefs 'Superfan', alleged Bixby bank robber on Kansas City most wanted list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Babudar was known in the sports world for being a Kansas City Chiefs superfan.

He became more widely known after being charged with robbing a bank in Bixbyand asking the courts for an exemption to his bail requirements to stay in Oklahoma for a "family vacation" in Arizona — coincidentally on the same weekend the Chiefs faced off against Philidelphia in the Super Bowl.

Search Resumes for Chiefs Superfan

Babudar then didn't show up for his March court date, and authorities began to worry.

Officers later discovered he cut off his ankle monitor near Woodland Hills Mall, and a $1 million bond warrant was issued for his arrest.



Nearly three months later, Babudar is still on the loose.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers placed Babudar on their most wanted list in hopes of finding him and bringing justice to the victims of the bank robbery.

