Justice for Greenwood Coalition to host press conference ahead of May court hearing

TULSA, Okla. — The Justice for Greenwood Coalition is hosting a press conference ahead of its court hearing in early May on Thursday.
A Tulsa County judge will hear out the case after it gained national attention around the time of the massacre's centennial in 2021.
Attorneys representing the survivors are set to argue that the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, and other government entities helped play a role in the "ultimate destruction" of the Greenwood neighborhood during the 1921 Race Massacre.
The coalition is asking Tulsans who are interested in "justice and reparations" to attend the trial on May 2 at the Tulsa Courthouse.
Those attending the press conference include:
- Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons
- Tulsa Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper
- Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin
- Dr. Tiffany Crutcher
- And more
The press conference is being hosted at the Greenwood Cultural Center at noon.
