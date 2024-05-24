'Just trying to get a job' | Formerly incarcerated Tulsan struggles to find work

TULSA, Okla. — Formerly incarcerated Tulsans have a tough time landing jobs. Ashley Love is one of those people. She has nine kids and a large amount of debt but no job.

During the “Second Chance Job Fair,” Love spoke with 2 News. She said, at the event she was “just trying to get my life in a better position.”

Unfortunately, for her, that’s easier said than done. As Valorie Wilson, one of the event organizers, puts it, Love is ‘justice involved.’

“It means that you may have gotten into some trouble and did a little time,” Wilson said, “And may have some stuff on your record that you need a little help with.”

Love dealt with an assault and battery charge, that didn’t amount to much. She claims the charges were dismissed, but it still shows up on her background checks. She says she spent just four days in jail.

Nicole Gardener helped organize the job fair. She said after the COVID-19 pandemic, people were less likely to return to work. Hiring managers turned to formerly incarcerated individuals. The results may have surprised them.

“These people are good workers and just as good as any other employee,” Gardener said.

Love said she’s “just looking for any type of employment that can better me and my family.”

She advises people in similar situations, to “never give up.”

