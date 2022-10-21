Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges

TULSA, Okla. — A jury convicted Hunter Hobbs on all charges he faced.
Hobbs faced a number of charges, most notably murder and obstruction of justice by killing. The charges stem from the deaths of Kelly Landsaw-Davis and Caleb Collier. Their bodies were found at Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow in May 2021.
2 News Oklahoma's Shea Smith sat in the courtroom for the trial.
Hunter Hobbs trial: Focus on aftermath of shooting
The judge gave jurors instructions Friday morning and they started deliberating around 1:30. The verdict was returned just after 3:30.
