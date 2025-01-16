JOB OPENINGS: TPS searching for support professionals at start of new semester

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s third-largest employer is looking to hire more staff, to keep its more than 33,000 students safe and comfortable.

Tulsa Public Schools hosted a hiring fair on January 15, to hire more support professional positions.

This a quarterly event where people can show up with resume's in hand and learn more about open positions and qualifications.

The event also helps with application and if you move forward the district said they may even interview and hire on the spot.

TPS is looking to fill positions in cleaning, transportation, district security, and policing, and cook and cafeteria staff.

2 News talked with TPS's Director of Recruitment Jen Sanders. She said as the fall semester came to an end the district had retirements and standard staffing adjustments leading to a need to fill positions.

"Anything that really makes the schools run. You know we call the planned operations team the heartbeat of the school so these are super important positions to make sure our schools are running properly," said Sanders.

Local News The importance of school bus drivers through the eyes of a 20-year retiree Stef Manchen

In December, 2 News talked with a former bus driver who spent 20 years in the business. He's advocating for the support positions.

"Like I said I wasn’t real fond of kids. But immediately I felt something inside and thought, well I’m the first person who greets them. So, I set their day. And I’m the last person who sees them so I take care of their evening also," said Dallas Smith.

If you want to learn more about open positions and apply, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

