Jimcy McGirt arrested for failing to register as sex offender

SEMINOLE COUNTY — Jimcy McGirt, the man behind the famous Supreme Court decision McGirt v. Oklahoma, was arrested in Seminole County on Aug. 31.



A patrolman with the Seminole Nation Lighthorse learned McGirt was in the area after a parent reported McGirt was asking their kids questions and scaring them.

After speaking with McGirt, the patrolman said McGirt hadn't made the Seminole Nation SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) officer aware he was in town.

McGirt is required to let the Seminole Nation SORNA officer know if he will be on the reservation for more than three days.

He was arrested for failing to appear for registration as a sex offender. His bond is $25,000.

McGirt was released from jail on May 7 after serving 30 years for first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation, and forcible sodomy.

According to court documents from May, McGirt was to live in the care of his brother, Tony Faulker, in a remote area near Spaulding.

