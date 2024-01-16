Jenks West Elementary restored heat to all buildings

JENKS, Okla. — After a gas leak on the Jenks West Elementary campus forced the building to go without for about a week and a half, crews restored heat to all buildings.

Rob Loeber the Jenks Public Schools executive director of communications confirmed with 2 News that the heat was restored in almost all areas of campus. He said one building still has two areas without heat but crews are working to address those areas.

2 News previously reported students returned to campus after winter break. Parents were instructed to dress their kids a little warmer and bring blankets.

The school reported a gas leak which prompted Oklahoma Natural Gas shut of gas to the school leaving them without heat.



However, the school provided each classroom with a space heater and monitored building temperatures throughout the week of Jan. 8.

2 News previously spoke with an ONG representative who said the school took the appropriate action by calling to report the leak.

Even though the schools heater was fixed Jenks West Elementary will be out of the buildings on Jan.16 due to the winter weather. They are offering distanced learning for that day.

2 News will continue to monitor this story.

