Jenks Police Department hold active shooter training at Tulsa Premium Outlets

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Police Department and other agencies held an active shooter training on Jan 19. The practice took place at the Tulsa Premium Outlets shopping mall. Officers with Jenks Police said this is to ensure they're ready for a potential active shooter situation at the mall.

Amanda Wren works at the mall and acted in the simulation. She said she was encouraged by seeing police and medical staff working together during the training.

"It makes me feel better, especially in the community these days. They responded excellently," said Wren.

Officials with the Jenks Police Department said they are working to improve their speed during incidents like this. Wren said there were takeaways from the experience.

"Not only did we learn a lot, I think Jenks PD learned a lot. How to help people that are in the store if there is an active shooter," said Wren.

JPD's Public Information Officer Joshua Semke said the department's takeaway is stronger coordination and understanding of the Jenks Fire Department and mall security evacuation plans.

"If this ever was to happen, we know that our officers, our medical personnel, EMSA, we're trained, we're ready to go," said Semke.

Wren said she's thankful for Jenks police's push to make the city as safe as possible.

"I think it's great; I think Jenks is amazing. I'm glad I work here in Jenks," said Wren.

