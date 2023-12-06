Jenks Chamber provides deeper look at Tulsa Premium Outlets

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Chamber of Commerce is providing more details about the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets, opening in August of 2024.

The project was originally approved in 2019, beginning construction in February 2020 but was effectively shut down during COVID lockdown. It took two years before construction resumed in early 2023. The Jenks Chamber is looking forward to the development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon Mall and the many new businesses they bring to our Jenks business community. We know national brands like Polo and Nike, as well as the local flavors they are attracting will add vibrancy to our community and economy,” said Jenks Chamber of Commerce President Heather Turner.

The outlet mall looks to feature 75 retailers and multiple restaurants locations. The 340,000 square foot development includes a 2-acre park and playground which Turner hopes is a huge draw for residents and visitors.



Turner said the project boosts the economic opportunities for the city and anticipates an increase of about 800 jobs after construction completes.

The City of Jenks is looking to further develop the Oklahoma Aquarium campus across the highway from the Tulsa Premium Outlets.

Additionally, the announcement of the outlets is boosting the chambers work to bring tourism to Jenks main street and river walk. Turner said conversations and plans are being drafted to bring popular businesses to the Jenks area.

During the Jenks State of the City, Turner said the city is ready for growth and with the developments in place and planned, it is on track to be a competitor to other neighboring cities.

