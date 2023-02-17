Jenks community excited for Tulsa Premium Outlets after long wait

JENKS, Okla. — Construction is back on the track for the Tulsa Premium Outlets mall in Jenks, slating it to open next year.

As the owner of Jenks Restaurant in the heart of downtown, Cynthia Maciel overhears lots of conversations. Lately, those conversations are about construction at Tulsa Premium Outlets.

“I think people are now just realizing that they are starting construction again," Maciel said.

Simon Properties, the project developer, announced in June 2022 that construction would start up again after they paused it due to the COVID pandemic. Eight months after the announcement, equipment and crews were plentiful.

Since outlet malls have the potential to draw in people from all over, local business owners tell 2 News Oklahoma they’re hopeful those customers will spill into their shops.

Amy Smith owns Cajun Blackbird in downtown Jenks, and competition doesn’t worry her a bit.

“We believe that more is better," Smith said. "The more things that bring people to a destination, the better.”

The Tulsa area currently does not have an outlet mall. The next closest is in Oklahoma City.

