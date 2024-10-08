'It’s very disheartening': A/C vandalism at Tulsa non-profit

TULSA, Okla. — A local non-profit is dealing with a frustrating and costly crime.

Someone tried to steal copper from EduRec’s A/C unit causing more than one thousand dollars in damage.



“At the moment that you’re destroying our property all you’re thinking about is yourself,” said EduRec COO Damali Wilson.

At EduRec, one of their 29 A/C units was damaged on Friday, Oct 4, with pieces thrown about and wires cut.

“We come back over to check and that’s when we make the discovery,” said Wilson. “The panels were blowing in the wind.”

An 11a.m. phone call sent Wilson and CEO Charles Harper scrambling. When they got their building near 56th Street North and Peoria, they spotted the damage but were grateful their alarm system scared off the thief before things got worse.

“They had really just ripped it,” said Charles Harper. “Cut cords and you’re only going to get 30 or 40 dollars maybe but if we have to replace the unit it’s $15,000 easily.”

The damage will set them back about $1,500. It’s money they should be suing to get ready for their Thanksgiving and Christmas outreach helping children and families in the community.

“It’s very disheartening because there are a lot of folks in the community that are doing great work and we’re trying to gather up resources to be able to provide for folks in the community who are less fortunate,” said Wilson. “So when you take away those resources, I think for one it’s inconsiderate.”

2 News covered copper thefts extensively this year.

In April, about four miles away from EduRec at North Peoria Church of Christ, we told you thieves caused about $100,000 in damage destroying the A/C units on the roof.

We bought you to Praise Center Family Church and Iglesias Peidra Angular Church in June when they both dealt with the same issue.



In August, at Big Al’s Healthy Foods in Midtown, thieves gutted the roof A/C unit as well.

“Everybody’s budget is so tight right now so the timing is just bad right now,” said Harper. “So when I hear about other churches, other small businesses that are dealing with the same thing you heart goes out to them.”

At EduRec the A/C is out in the gym, but they’re hoping to have everything up and running soon. If you’d like to help with their A/C fix you can donate here.

