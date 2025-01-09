'It's tough' | Will Rogers' great-granddaughter speaks on destroyed CA ranch

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Will Rogers’ family was devastated to learn that the Palisades Fire destroyed his ranch in California.

“I’ve traveled to that ranch on a regular basis,” Jennifer Rogers, Will’s great-granddaughter, said.

She met 2 News at the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore. It includes a room displaying the study Rogers kept at the ranch.

It includes several of his artifacts, like some that were kept in California. Jennifer tells 2 News they saved as many as they could, before the fire raged.

“Those things that they did remove are in a secure location in Los Angeles,” Rogers said.

The Rogerses kept a close eye on the fire, and stayed in contact with people at the ranch.

Wednesday morning, horrific images, showing the destroyed property, surfaced.



“It’s tough. It’s really hard. But what’s more hard is the loss of my friend’s homes. I have so many friends that have lost everything,” Jennifer said, “This fire is still going, it’s zero containment, completely out of control, but we still have this beautiful museum here in Claremore.”

Plans for the California site are currently unknown. The situation is too fresh and active.

“He’s Oklahoma's favorite son. Just a little more weight on my shoulders now, just gotta get people to come here and know that we still have amazing things and his legacy is still alive,” Jennifer said.

“It’s not really a ranch, but we call it that. It sounds big and don’t really do no harm,” Will Rogers once said of the ranch.

Claremore’s Will Rogers Museum is located at 1720 W Will Rogers Blvd and is open Wednesday - Saturday.

