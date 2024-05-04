'It's humbling' | Sulphur track teams competing for state title in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Sulphur track team has their eyes on the gold for the State track meet in Catoosa.

The motivation is there like usual, but this year, it is up a notch. The storms that destroyed the area in and around downtown Sulphur has made the athletes want the gold medal even more.

It wasn't easy for them to get to Catoosa.

The tornado damaged the entire fleet of buses for the district, but the Oklahoma Standard prevailed. Davis schools lent a buss for regional competition, and Oklahoma City lent one for State.

"It’s humbling to see the outpouring of support, not just for our school, but for our town," Terry Neal, the girls' track head coach said.

2 News caught up with Jadelyn Scheer, a senior for the Lady Bulldogs. She is relieved to be focusing on the competition, but she's got home in the back of her mind.

"A lot of us wanted to stay and help, but it is nice to get away from all the chaos and just come here, and just run," Scheer said.

There will be a time to figure out the issues back home. For these few days, the kids get to focus on one thing. The gold medal.

