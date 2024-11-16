'It's been tough' | Newborns of two Coweta firefighters recovering from surgery

COWETA, Okla. — Often the first to help, Coweta firefighters now need the community’s help.

When the phone rang at 2 News, a Coweta firefighter’s mother was on the other line.

She told 2 News the story of two newborns.

Both were born with heart problems. Both have had surgeries, with more on the way. Both are daughters of Coweta firefighters.

“It’s been tough. It’s been a tough deal, just a lot of stress,” Lt. Shane Dorris said.

Dorris is Wrinlee Dorris’ grandfather. Shane’s son, Colton, welcomed Wrinlee to the world on Nov. 1.

She was born with her arteries in the wrong place, and a hole between the ventricles of her heart. Doctors placed a stent in her, and she’ll have heart surgery after she turns six months old.

“You just feel helpless, you can't do nothing for her,” Lt. Dorris said, “Just holding her little hand. All you can do.”

“We help people every day and she’s lying there and you can’t do nothing for her.”

There’s also little Magnolia Satterfield.



SEE MORE >>> The Satterfield and Dorris families provided pictures of their babies to 2 News

Her dad, Brad, is a paramedic for Coweta FD.

“He’s a great guy, good paramedic, loves his kids, just overall a good guy,” Dorris said.

Magnolia has Down syndrome and congenital heart failure.

She already underwent abdominal surgery and will soon have open heart surgery.

The procedures, the travel, and all that comes with it are costly for both families.

The firefighters’ union started a GoFundMe, with the goal of $100,000.

The firefighters will host a cookout on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the fire station. They will serve hot dogs, burgers, and BBQ. All the proceeds will benefit the babies.

“I know the community’s ready to support us,” Dorris said.

Both babies are expected to have heart surgeries in the coming months.

